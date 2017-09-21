Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/21

Posted 41 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that running back Chris Thompson has enough on his plate already for the team to consider giving him more carries.

-- Tandler also takes a first look at the five Redskins under pressure agaisnt the Raiders.

-- CSN's J.P Finlay writes that Cousins and Jay Gruden remain confident in the offense, and maybe they should be.

-- Finlay also gives his thoughts on Terrelle Pryor sending a message to a Rams safety. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that running back Chris Thompson moves forward by living in the past. 

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins are optimisitic about Rob Kelley, but tight Jordan Reed was unable to practice.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that the Redskins are still searching for the deep ball.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones looks at the key matchups to follow in Sunday's game.

-- The Post's Liz Clarke writes about the injury-riddled Redskins preparing to take on a physical team in the Raiders.

-- The Post's Mike Jones also gives an update on Wednesday's practice.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins's Raiders Week Presser

-- Gerald McCoy Won't Soon Forget Trent Williams's Toughness

-- PHOTOS: Raiders Week Practice, Sept. 20

-- Redskins Excited To Get Montae Nicholson More Playing Time

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

