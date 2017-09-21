Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/21

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 21, 2017.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that running back
-- CSN's J.P Finlay writes that Cousins and Jay Gruden remain confident in the offense, and maybe they should be.
-- Finlay also gives his thoughts on Terrelle Pryor sending a message to a Rams safety.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that running back Chris Thompson moves forward by living in the past.
-- Keim also writes that the Redskins are optimisitic about
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that the Redskins are still searching for the deep ball.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones looks at the key matchups to follow in Sunday's game.
-- The Post's Liz Clarke writes about the injury-riddled Redskins preparing to take on a physical team in the Raiders.
-- The Post's Mike Jones also gives an update on Wednesday's practice.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Five Takeaways:
-- Gerald McCoy Won't Soon Forget
-- PHOTOS: Raiders Week Practice, Sept. 20
-- Redskins Excited To Get
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
Doctson vs. Fuller. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/7Gvl7OWzQZ— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 20, 2017
Mean.— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 20, 2017
Punishing.
Some kind of mutant.
Best LT in the league.@Geraldini93 has HIGH praise for @TrentW71: https://t.co/upJugy5MAn pic.twitter.com/2cC5kJxzvK
#OAKvsWAS #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/CO6DWwdXBH— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 20, 2017
A Look Around The League:
Set an NFL record on Sunday: ✔— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2017
Set an NFL record on Wednesday: ✔
Just another day for the pic.twitter.com/4QqYlXPMc1
COLOR RUSH GIVEAWAY— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 20, 2017
Win a @TG3II jersey to show #WhoYouWith!
-Follow us on Twitter
-RT this tweet
-爛爛爛
Rules » https://t.co/DEOnSiGl6N pic.twitter.com/CzuVyyGtTa
Nuestros fans en México y aquellos que resultaron afectados por el terremoto del día de ayer están en nuestros pensamientos. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/zYtaRqu2DI— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 20, 2017