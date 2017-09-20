Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/20

Posted 39 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that linebacker Preston Smith is off to a strong start but the Redskins want to see more.

-- Tandler also takes a first look at the Redskins and Raiders this Sunday night.

-- CSN's J.P Finlaywrites about the team's place in the NFC East with its victory on Sunday.

-- Finlay also gives his thoughts on running back Rob Kelley reportedly fracturing a rib.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that safety Montae Nicholson could be the Redskins' answer at safety.

-- Keim also writes that even with Rob Kelley hurting, Chris Thompson's role won't change for the Redskins.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Montae Nicholson is taking advantage of his increased playing time.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes a profile on left tackle Trent Williams and his desire to be great.

-- The Post's Rick Snider cautions fans to keep expecting head coach Jay Gruden to stick with the run.

-- The Post's Dan Steinberg writes that John Riggins believes Chris Thompson should be the starting running back.

