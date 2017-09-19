Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/19

Posted 16 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler provides a last look at the Redskins-Rams game.

-- Tandler also rounds up the full injury list from Sunday's game.

-- CSN's J.P Finlay recaps the Redskins' first win on the Redskins Talk podcast. 

-- Finlay also gives his thoughts on running back Rob Kelley reportedly fracturing a rib. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that even with Kelley hurting, Chris Thompson's role won't change. 

-- Keim also writes that once more, the Redskins responded to adversity.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that several Redskins are day-to-day with injuries sustained on Sunday.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that Thompson's versatility is a major asset for the Redskins. 

-- The Post's Mike Jones reports on the team's announcement that Su'a Cravens will miss the 2017 season. 

-- The Post's Scott Allen writes that Cousins was scared to death that he'd tip off receivers' routes to Sean McVay.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Five Takeaways: Redskins-Rams

-- Lakers Rookie Josh Hart Has The Perfect Redskins Weekend

-- Snap Counts: Redskins-Rams (2017 Regular Season, Week 2)

-- Redskins-Rams Monday Stats Pack

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph