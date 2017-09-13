Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/15

Posted 31 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, September 15, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, September 15, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about what people are saying about the Redskins and Rams this week.

-- Linebacker Junior Galette is a guest on a new Redskins Talk podcast.

-- CSN's J.P Finlay previews the Redskins-Rams game and wonders if it's too early for a must-win. 

-- Finlay also provides a reason why coaches like Ryan Grant so much. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how the Redskins offense usually bounces back in Week 2. 

-- Keim also notes that D.J. Swearinger has been impressed by the early returns of second-year quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writees that Rams head coach Sean McVay has had Sunday's game circled for quite some time.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that blame goes on the whole team for the recent struggles. 

-- The Post's Mike Jones provides takeaways from Thursday's practice. 

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that Bashaud Breeland is ready to move on from 2016 and make this a stronger year.

