Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/14

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 14, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at where the Redskins need to improve in stats.
-- CSN's J.P Finlay wonders if Gruden is getting frustrated with
-- Finlay also looks at
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the special realtionship between Sean McVay and Kirk Cousins.
-- Keim also notes that McVay still has a fan club in Washington.
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti wrote that Doctson and D. Swearinger were limited at Redskins practice.
-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer writes that head coach Jay Gruden mentored Sean McVay, but now he has to beat him.
-- The Post's Liz Clarke writes that the team's third down woes hurt them in the Eagles game.
-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion gives takeaways from the team's Wednesday practice.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins's Rams Week Presser
-- With Admiration, Redskins Prepare To Face Sean McVay For First Time
-- PHOTOS: Rams Week Practice, Sept. 13
-- 2017 Game Information: Redskins-Rams
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
Could 2018 be the year Joe Jacoby becomes a Hall of Famer?https://t.co/hCl1tp5vMG— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 13, 2017
Got you covered for #WallpaperWednesday. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/8hFcqHbHBG— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 13, 2017
#Redskins great Joe Jacoby among 108 Modern-Era nominees for the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2018.— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 13, 2017
: https://t.co/dc2r3yNltr pic.twitter.com/HRwjrnabdz
A Look Around The League:
Sam Bradford has been named NFC Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/9GNv9pJUMD— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 13, 2017
You've got our vote, @BUrlacher54. pic.twitter.com/b0nNv1XKA2— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 13, 2017
Congrats, Alex! pic.twitter.com/KmqtgJfdcp— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 13, 2017