Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/30

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that head coach Jay Gruden says
-- CSN's J.P Finlay looks at what Matthew Stafford's new contract means for
-- Finlay also writes about some questions raised about the Redskins' home-field advantage.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins will look in-house to replace Phil Taylor at nose tackle.
-- Keim also writes that
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that the quarterback in Jay Gruden comes out when teaching route-running.
-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that with the starters sitting on Thursday, all eyes will be on
-- The Post's Mike Jones provides three takeaways from Tuesday's practice at Redskins Park.
-- The Post's Dan Steinberg writes that Kirk Cousins isn't worried about
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Five Takeaways: Redskins-Bengals
-- McCoy Donating Boat, Funds For Houston's Hurricane Recovery
-- Redskins-Buccaneers: Ingredients For Victory
-- Game Information: Redskins-Buccaneers
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
We are all #HoustonStrong— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 29, 2017
Text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10
or
Donate to https://t.co/FAmOGgcqlx pic.twitter.com/STzaNxLGVU
#Redskins QB (& Texas native)— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 29, 2017
Colt McCoydonating his boat, funds to relief effort in Houston. #HoustonStrong
: https://t.co/X8n0es3h3B pic.twitter.com/4HDP8rjBim
"He hit me with a little Allen Iverson-type thing...next time it will be different."— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 29, 2017
WR @ZachPascal6 was ready to scoop & score. pic.twitter.com/hONqjTcirE
A Look Around The League:
Congrats on the @SInow cover, @joethomas73! pic.twitter.com/O2SoDPH665— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2017
Titans Owner Amy Adams Strunk makes million dollar donation to @JJWatt's Houston Flood Relief Fund #HoustonStrong— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 29, 2017
{https://t.co/XsZjKZQzci} pic.twitter.com/JLcHGbQowI
The stache #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/0pvdzWsCqp— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 29, 2017