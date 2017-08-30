Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/30

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that head coach Jay Gruden says Josh Doctson might play against the Buccaneers on Thursday.

-- Tandler also writes that there is lots of potential at running back, but the track record is thin.

-- Finlay also writes about some questions raised about the Redskins' home-field advantage.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins will look in-house to replace Phil Taylor at nose tackle.

-- Keim also writes that Jordan Reed 's return to the offense reminded the team of his importance.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that the quarterback in Jay Gruden comes out when teaching route-running.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that with the starters sitting on Thursday, all eyes will be on Nate Sudfeld .

-- The Post's Mike Jones provides three takeaways from Tuesday's practice at Redskins Park.

-- The Post's Dan Steinberg writes that Kirk Cousins isn't worried about Terrelle Pryor Sr. at all so far through the preseason.



