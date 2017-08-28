Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/28

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, August 28, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at whose stock went up and down after the third preseason game against the Bengals.

-- Tandler also provides five takeaways from the victory over the Bengals on Sunday.

-- Finlay also writes that the first team offense did better but still wasn't very sharp.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins' passing game was sluggish but Rob Kelley helped to power the offense.

-- Keim also writes that Cousins and the receivers need to get in better sync before the opener.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that frustration was the key takeaway for Kirk Cousins after the Redskins' victory over the Bengals.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes that there were more mixed results from the Redskins' offense and that consistency remains an issue.

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Junior Galette making his debut, but the linebacker says he has more to give.

-- The Post's Liz Clarke provides Sunday's game story, recapping the first-team offense and the strong defensive stand to finish the game.



