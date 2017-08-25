Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/25

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, August 25, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that Jordan Reed, Ryan Anderson and Junior Galette will all be game-time decisions on Sunday.

-- Tandler also asks whether the Redskins rely too much on Jordan Reed in their offense.

-- CSN's J.P Finlay writes that it's time for Josh Doctson to start on Sunday.

-- Finlay also writes that DeAngelo Hall expects to start on the PUP list.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Josh Norman's opportunities this year in a different-style defense.

-- Keim also writes that Junior Galette is ready to show fans and head coach Jay Gruden he can play in a game.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that the Redskins are preparing rookie center Chase Roullier to play in the regular season opener against the Eagles.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes more about linebacker Junior Galette and his mentality and relationship with the fans as he awaits to play in a game for the first time with the team. 

-- The Post's Rick Snider provides five things to watch in the final preseason tuneup for starters. 

-- Jones also provides three takeaways from Thursday's practice

-- Redskins Want To Get J. Galette Game Action In Preseason

-- For T. Pryor And K. Cousins, Fine-Tuning Is Key

-- With S. Long Sidelined, C. Roullier Working With First-Team Offense

-- 2017 Game Information: Redskins-Bengals

