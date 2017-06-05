Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/5

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 5, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler takes a look back at the last week, which includes Kirk Cousins ' contract and under the radar players.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that coverage changes will be in play for cornerback Josh Norman .

-- Finlay also asks if the Redskins should pursue free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports the Redskins will let Norman shadow No. 1 receivers this year, but that doesn't mean he always will.

-- Keim also writes that the team's FPI is down and that it's challenging to project their performance.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that a skinnier "Fat Rob" Kelley is enjoying the competition at running back.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that head coach Jay Gruden is confident in the crop of wide receives he has despite losing two big playmakers this offseason.

-- The Post's Jerry Brewer opines that the Redskins may have a defense that excels under new coordinator Greg Manusky.

