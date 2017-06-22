Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/22

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 22, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins' first down running attack still needs major work this season.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about the optimism that the team will reach a long-term deal with Kirk Cousins .

-- If the NFL were to have an expansion draft, J.P. Finlay lists 10 players that the team would keep.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Derek Carr's new contract highlights a new reality for Kirk Cousins.

-- ESPN's Field Yates ranks the best one-year contract gambles, a list that includes Terrelle Pryor Sr.

-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro writes that there has yet to be a new, sustainable football enterprise other than the NFL.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about the Redskins' new director of college scouting and his football background.



-- The Post's Mark Maske determines what Derek Carr's new contract means for Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins.

