Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 2, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders if a top heavy cap structure means trouble for the Redskins.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay looks at a few quotes from the media's session during OTAs.

-- Finlay also asks if fans should be mad that a few players are missing OTAs.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins like their depth at wide receiver, even after losing two productive parts this offseason.

-- Keim also writes that running back Robert Kelley abandoned chips and sugar this offseason to slim down.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Zach Brown made the Pro Bowl last year, and now he wants to be defensive MVP.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes that the Redskins drafted a talented running back, but Robert Kelley thinks he can still impriove, too.

-- The Post's Rick Snider writes that the Redskins' red zone offense will go as far as its towering receivers will take them.

