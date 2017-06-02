Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/2

Posted 32 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 2, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 2, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders if a top heavy cap structure means trouble for the Redskins.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay looks at a few quotes from the media's session during OTAs. 

-- Finlay also asks if fans should be mad that a few players are missing OTAs. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins like their depth at wide receiver, even after losing two productive parts this offseason. 

-- Keim also writes that running back Robert Kelley abandoned chips and sugar this offseason to slim down.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Zach Brown made the Pro Bowl last year, and now he wants to be defensive MVP.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes that the Redskins drafted a talented running back, but Robert Kelley thinks he can still impriove, too.

-- The Post's Rick Snider writes that the Redskins' red zone offense will go as far as its towering receivers will take them.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- WRCF A Finalist For RWJF Sports Award

-- During Redskins OTAs, Technique Is The Focus

-- PHOTOS: Redskins OTAs: Day 6

-- Ryan Kerrigan Launches His Positive Impact Fund

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

