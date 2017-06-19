Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/19

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 19, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler puts together his final roster projection of the defense after minicamp.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay looks at who he thinks will receive the next contract extension on the team.
-- Finlay also writes about the pressure that head coach Jay Gruden is facing this season.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks back at the Redskins' offseason moves, and how the
-- Keim also writes about Redskins rookie cornerback
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes that
-- The Post's Mater Tesfatsion writes about the return of Jim Tomsula to coach the defensive line.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Kirk Cousins Will Strive For More Rested Approach Before The Season
-- Like Father, Like Son. Rohan And
-- Back In Coaching, Jim Tomsula Pushing Redskins Defensive Linemen
-- With Offseason Workouts Done,
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
We are 12 Sundays away from football. #HTTR #ByAnyMeans pic.twitter.com/eDCYXFAr9b— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 18, 2017
Happy #FathersDay to all the #Redskins Dads out there! #HTTR pic.twitter.com/r9Q2bqrBmY— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 18, 2017
#Redskins ILB, @Nico2Marley, shares a strong bond with his father, @Romarley. “I call him -- good day, bad day.”— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 18, 2017
: https://t.co/gGD4OAAGFM pic.twitter.com/twh4laeeeW
A Look Around The League:
Because we're 8️⃣4️⃣ days away. #SteelersKickoff pic.twitter.com/X5s3d7Pfde— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 19, 2017
We have agreed to terms with WR @EricDecker87 on a one-year deal. READ: https://t.co/xslBmaOQT6 #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/pyVYFHVyal— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 19, 2017
#HappyFathersDay #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/UHVg84syLv— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 18, 2017