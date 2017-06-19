Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/19

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 19, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler puts together his final roster projection of the defense after minicamp.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay looks at who he thinks will receive the next contract extension on the team.

-- Finlay also writes about the pressure that head coach Jay Gruden is facing this season.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks back at the Redskins' offseason moves, and how the Kirk Cousins contract still looms large.

-- Keim also writes about Redskins rookie cornerback Joshua Holsey being inspired by his father, who lost part of his leg.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Junior Galette is upbeat as he aims to return after missing two straight seasons.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes that Su'a Cravens has been eager to move on from linebacker and is transitioning well to safety.



-- The Post's Mater Tesfatsion writes about the return of Jim Tomsula to coach the defensive line.

-- Kirk Cousins Will Strive For More Rested Approach Before The Season

-- Like Father, Like Son. Rohan And Nico Marley Share A Lion Mentality

-- Back In Coaching, Jim Tomsula Pushing Redskins Defensive Linemen

-- With Offseason Workouts Done, Josh Doctson Looking At Bigger Picture

