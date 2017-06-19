Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/19

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Tue., Jun. 20, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT The Morning Blitz

    The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi
  • Tue., Jun. 20, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Jun. 20, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.
  • Tue., Jun. 20, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room

    Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980! Now you can watch or listen LIVE here at select dates and times. (Note: You may need to refresh your browser window if the live video stream has not yet started below.)

    Download the latest episodes of Inside the Locker Room in the ESPN 980 AudioVault, the ESPN 980 App for iPhone and Android, and iTunes.
  • Tue., Jun. 20, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT The Steve Czaban Show

    Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Jun. 21, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT The Morning Blitz

    The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi
  • Wed., Jun. 21, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Jun. 21, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.
  • Wed., Jun. 21, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room

    Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980! Now you can watch or listen LIVE here at select dates and times. (Note: You may need to refresh your browser window if the live video stream has not yet started below.)

    Download the latest episodes of Inside the Locker Room in the ESPN 980 AudioVault, the ESPN 980 App for iPhone and Android, and iTunes.
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/19

Posted 7 hours ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 19, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 19, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler puts together his final roster projection of the defense after minicamp.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay looks at who he thinks will receive the next contract extension on the team. 

-- Finlay also writes about the pressure that head coach Jay Gruden is facing this season. 

-- ESPN's John Keim looks back at the Redskins' offseason moves, and how the Kirk Cousins contract still looms large. 

-- Keim also writes about Redskins rookie cornerback Joshua Holsey being inspired by his father, who lost part of his leg. 

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Junior Galette is upbeat as he aims to return after missing two straight seasons. 

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes that Su'a Cravens has been eager to move on from linebacker and is transitioning well to safety.

-- The Post's Mater Tesfatsion writes about the return of Jim Tomsula to coach the defensive line.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Kirk Cousins Will Strive For More Rested Approach Before The Season

-- Like Father, Like Son. Rohan And Nico Marley Share A Lion Mentality

-- Back In Coaching, Jim Tomsula Pushing Redskins Defensive Linemen

-- With Offseason Workouts Done, Josh Doctson Looking At Bigger Picture

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph