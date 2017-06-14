Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/15

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room

    Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980! Now you can watch or listen LIVE here at select dates and times. (Note: You may need to refresh your browser window if the live video stream has not yet started below.)

    .

    Download the latest episodes of Inside the Locker Room in the ESPN 980 AudioVault, the ESPN 980 App for iPhone and Android, and iTunes.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT The Steve Czaban Show

    Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Fri., Jun. 16, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT ESPN Radio

    ESPN Radio is an American sports radio network. Listen online and check out behind the scenes action of all your favorite ESPN Radio hosts.

    Listen here.
  • Fri., Jun. 16, 2017 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Fri., Jun. 16, 2017 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.
  • Fri., Jun. 16, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room

    Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980! Now you can watch or listen LIVE here at select dates and times. (Note: You may need to refresh your browser window if the live video stream has not yet started below.)

    .

    Download the latest episodes of Inside the Locker Room in the ESPN 980 AudioVault, the ESPN 980 App for iPhone and Android, and iTunes.
  • Fri., Jun. 16, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT The Steve Czaban Show

    Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Jun. 19, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT The Morning Blitz

    The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi
  • Mon., Jun. 19, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/15

Posted 34 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 15, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 15, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at how the Redskins will prepare as they start their six-week break.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes down his observations from the last day of minicamp, which featured some strong defense.

-- Finlay also writes that the Redskins shouldn't release running back Matt Jones

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that quarterback Kirk Cousins will take a reduced amount of work this training camp to prep his body. 

-- Keim also writes that DeAngelo Hall accepted a pay cut to stay with the Redskins this year. 

-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder writes that his new title aside, Doug Williams has always been a leader.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes down his observations from the final day of minicamp.

-- The Post's Mater Tesfatsion writes about Trent Williams' feelings about his former coach at Oklahoma, Bob Stoops.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- J. Galette Aims To Be 'Better Than What I Was' In 2017

-- PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins Minicamp: Day 2

-- Practice Notes: 2017 Redskins Minicamp, Day 2

-- Despite Competition, M. Jones Remains In Mix At Running Back

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph