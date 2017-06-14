Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 15, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at how the Redskins will prepare as they start their six-week break.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes down his observations from the last day of minicamp, which featured some strong defense.

-- Finlay also writes that the Redskins shouldn't release running back Matt Jones .

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that quarterback Kirk Cousins will take a reduced amount of work this training camp to prep his body.

-- Keim also writes that DeAngelo Hall accepted a pay cut to stay with the Redskins this year.

-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder writes that his new title aside, Doug Williams has always been a leader.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes down his observations from the final day of minicamp.



-- The Post's Mater Tesfatsion writes about Trent Williams ' feelings about his former coach at Oklahoma, Bob Stoops.

