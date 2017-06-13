Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/13

Posted 4 hours ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at the Redskins' five most important offseason moves.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that the contract for Kirk Cousins will likely rely on Derek Carr's situation. 

-- Finlay writes up three questions to consider during minicamp week.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives a preview of this week's minicamp, featuring Matt Jones and Su'a Cravens

-- ESPN's Dan Graziano writes that Kirk Cousins could land a mega-extension as he looks at his future. 

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes that the Cousins contract negotiations could factor in Derek Carr. 

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes down five areas to monitor during this week's minicamp practice.

-- The Post's Jones and Liz Clarke team up to write about the best option for running back Matt Jones.

