Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/31

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at how the Redskins' offense was historically inefficient last year.

-- Tandler also writes that the team faced one of the toughest schedules in 2016.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay looks at three positions on the team that are still looking for a backup.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Terrelle Pryor Sr. believes Kirk Cousins is still adapting to the wide receiver's size and speed.

-- Keim also writes that Cousins has the most to prove on the Redskins this season.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that when Trent Murphy heard about his suspension, the news was gut-wrenching.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes about five areas to watch during the second week of OTAs.

-- Jones opens up his mailbag and looks at Kirk Cousins' next area of growth.

