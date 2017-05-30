Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/30

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks looks at how the Redskins stack up in the NFC East at this point.
-- Tandler also writes that the team faced one of the toughest schedules in 2016.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about
-- ESPN's John Keim writes the Redskins are happy with
-- Keim also looks at how
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that
--The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Josh Norman reuniting with D.J. Swearinger on the Redskins from Greenwood, S.C.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Trent Williams Takes No. 47 On NFL's 'Top 100' List
-- Finding His Role On Third Downs,
-- PHOTOS: Redskins OTAs: Day 3
-- A Different Target For Redskins,
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
To those who courageously gave their lives and sacrificed for this country, we salute you. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/0zJABsozLP— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 29, 2017
"His combination of power and speed, it's just nightmarish for defenders."— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 30, 2017
There's a reason Trent has been to five straight Pro Bowls. pic.twitter.com/isqwtVyyVc
RT to congratulate @TrentW71 on being named No. 47 on #NFLTop100! (via @nflnetwork)— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 30, 2017
: https://t.co/BMQ46DU7tf pic.twitter.com/7awtva2pfU
A Look Around The League:
Let's do this, @penguins. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/9sYKiawx2r— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 30, 2017
Today we remember those who gave their lives protecting our freedom.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/mrBqZJevEO— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 29, 2017
Scale of 1-10, what is your ideal performance number for a game?— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 29, 2017
Pat: 8
National anthem?
Pat: 10.
Today & everyday, we miss ya, Pat. pic.twitter.com/v58K7wOihG