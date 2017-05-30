Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/30

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks looks at how the Redskins stack up in the NFC East at this point.

-- Tandler also writes that the team faced one of the toughest schedules in 2016. 

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about Trent Williams cracking the top half of the best players list of 2017.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes the Redskins are happy with Junior Galette's process in recovery from an Achilles injury.

-- Keim also looks at how Su'a Cravens and D.J. Swearinger could provide the safety combination the team has been searching for.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Josh Norman and the secondary are hoping for big plays this season. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that Kirk Cousins' season will rest largely on the hands of some unproven receivers.

--The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Josh Norman reuniting with D.J. Swearinger on the Redskins from Greenwood, S.C.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Trent Williams Takes No. 47 On NFL's 'Top 100' List

-- Finding His Role On Third Downs, Chris Thompson Ready For Fifth Season

-- PHOTOS: Redskins OTAs: Day 3

-- A Different Target For Redskins, Terrelle Pryor Sr. Fitting In Nicely

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

