Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/26

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 26, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 26, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks if the Redskins are one of the 10 most talented teams based on Gil Brandt's article.

-- Tandler also writes that Josh Norman feels the changes on defense will make it better.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that after playing for four teams in four years, D.J. Swearinger is ready to make D.C. his home.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes writes that Terrelle Pryor Sr. 's quarterback past will help with his rapport with Kirk Cousins .

-- ESPN's Tim McManus writes about Josh Norman having his matchup Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery circled on his schedule.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Josh Doctson will look to put his nagging Achilles injury behind him.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that Kirk Cousins' season will rest largely on the hands of some unproven receivers.

--The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Josh Norman reuniting with D.J. Swearinger on the Redskins from Greenwood, S.C.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Start Off OTAs With A Competitive Week

-- Redskins Host WOW OTA Day

-- PHOTOS: Redskins OTAs: Day 3

-- Trent Murphy Will Remain Prepared For Return During Season

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

The towering size of a top receiver combined with the eyes & mentality of a QB, Pryor sure to help Cousins grow: https://t.co/g8A46yv6M5 pic.twitter.com/vRQYhqNYMC — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 25, 2017

"I think he’s going to really, really emerge as a top safety not only for this team but in this league.”



: https://t.co/uyK6ezhpRW pic.twitter.com/Bbv8UcuWbc — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 25, 2017

A Look Around The League: