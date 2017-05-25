Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/25

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 25, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 25, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that quarterback Kirk Cousins is excited to work alongside wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. this season.

-- Tandler also jots down some of his practice notes from OTAs on Wednesday.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that linebacker Trent Murphy is trying to move on from a "gut-wrenching" drug suspension.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes writes that with Josh Doctson now healthy, the first-round pick wants to reward the Redskins.

-- Keim also writes more about Kirk Cousins' thoughts regarding his contract status.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Kirk Cousins is taking a wait and see approach to contract negotiations.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes about the start of OTAs and a returning focus to football for the Redskins this week.

--The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Josh Norman 's and Vernon Davis ' thoughts about the new celebration rules.

Kirk on how year 3 as a starter is different: "you're not fighting for a roster spot any more, you're fighting to become one of the best."

Tonight CenturyLink Field stands dark, illuminated by the bright spirit of our brother Cortez Kennedy.

The rookie and the vet