Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/25

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 25, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that quarterback Kirk Cousins is excited to work alongside wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. this season.

-- Tandler also jots down some of his practice notes from OTAs on Wednesday. 

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that linebacker Trent Murphy is trying to move on from a "gut-wrenching" drug suspension. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes writes that with Josh Doctson now healthy, the first-round pick wants to reward the Redskins. 

-- Keim also writes more about Kirk Cousins' thoughts regarding his contract status.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Kirk Cousins is taking a wait and see approach to contract negotiations.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes about the start of OTAs and a returning focus to football for the Redskins this week.

--The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Josh Norman's and Vernon Davis' thoughts about the new celebration rules.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- In Year Three, Kirk Cousins Will Utilize Terrelle Pryor's Experience To Grow At Quarterback

-- Five Takeaways: Jay Gruden 2017 OTAs, Day 2

-- PHOTOS: Redskins OTAs: Day 2

-- Practice Notes: 2017 OTAs Day 2

