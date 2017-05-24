Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/24

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders if Vernon Davis is partly responsible for the league changing their celebration rules.

-- Tandler also writes not to count out a third consecutive franchise tag for Kirk Cousins.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that head coach Jay Gruden knows the defense must gel quickly.  

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the team's best acquisition this offseason will be defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. 

-- Keim also writes with OTAs starting, tight end Jordan Reed has been working with Chad Johnson.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about the league's decision to relax their penalties for celebrations.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones opens up his mailbag and writes about which starter will be fighting for spots this offseason. 

-- Jones also looks at five areas the team should watch for during Wednesday's OTA session.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- WRCF Raises Record Funds At Third Redskins Charity Golf Classic

-- Norman Continues To Enjoy PLaying Ambassador For Paris Saint-Germain

-- PHOTOS: Redskins OTAs: Day 1

-- Trent Williams Helped 'Elevate' Morgan Moses' Game

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

