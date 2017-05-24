Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/24

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders if Vernon Davis is partly responsible for the league changing their celebration rules.

-- Tandler also writes not to count out a third consecutive franchise tag for Kirk Cousins .

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that head coach Jay Gruden knows the defense must gel quickly.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the team's best acquisition this offseason will be defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

-- Keim also writes with OTAs starting, tight end Jordan Reed has been working with Chad Johnson.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about the league's decision to relax their penalties for celebrations.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones opens up his mailbag and writes about which starter will be fighting for spots this offseason.

-- Jones also looks at five areas the team should watch for during Wednesday's OTA session.

