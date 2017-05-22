Up Next
  Mon., May. 22, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room

    Listen live here.
  Mon., May. 22, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show

    Listen live here.
  Tue., May. 23, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz

    Listen live here.
  Tue., May. 23, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  Tue., May. 23, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.

    Listen live here.
  Tue., May. 23, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room

    Listen live here.
  Tue., May. 23, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show

    Listen live here.
  Wed., May. 24, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz

    Listen live here.
  Wed., May. 24, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/22

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, May 22, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, May 22, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at which Redskins will surprise in 2017.

-- Tandler also writes about the upcoming OTAs and how the running backs will have plenty to work on.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about the Redskins plans to expand the front office soon.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that with Ryan Anderson, the Redskins will have significant outside linebacker depth. 

-- ESPN also writes about a video message Kirk Cousins sent to an injured Langley High School football player.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about what you should watch for the first week of OTAs. 

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes about Joshua Holsey giving football one last shot after injuring his ACL twice.

-- The Post's Scott Allen writes about Kirk Cousins disucssing his contract status.

widget powered by zoomph