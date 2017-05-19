Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/19

Posted 8 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 19, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 19, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at the plethora of one-year deals the Redskins currently have on the roster.

-- Tandler also takes a look at OTAs and who on the offensive line needs to make an impression. 

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about what the Redskins can learn from the Derek Carr situation in Oakland. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Greg Manusky's mindset as the new defensive coordinator.

-- Keim also writes about the time linebacker Ryan Anderson got chippy with Jameis Winston in a flag football game.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that head coach Jay Gruden isn't concerned with Kirk Cousins' contract status with about two months before the deadline. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes about the philosophy of new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

-- The Post's Scott Allen writes about Kirk Cousins disucssing his contract status.

-- Kirk Cousins 'In A Good Place' As He Enters 2017 Season

-- Behind The Scenes, 2017 Calendary Shoot: Day 2

-- PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins Offseason Workouts: Phase 2, Day 12

-- An Underdog On The Field, Marley Ready To Prove Worth

