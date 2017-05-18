Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/18

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 18, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 18, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that after dealing with injuries, cornerback Joshua Holsey is looking forward to competing.

-- Tandler also takes a quick look at the defensive side of the team's roster.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay talks about how much each player will see the field on his latest podcast.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Kirk Cousins hasn't let contract talks interrupt his work process this offseason.

-- Keim also writes about the time linebacker Ryan Anderson got chippy with Jameis Winston in a flag football game.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that head coach Jay Gruden isn't concerned with Kirk Cousins' contract status with about two months before the deadline.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes about the philosophy of new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

-- The Post's Scott Allen writes about Kirk Cousins disucssing his contract status.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Kirk Cousins 'In A Good Place' As He Enters 2017 Season

-- Behind The Scenes, 2017 Calendary Shoot: Day 1

-- PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins Offseason Workouts: Phase 2, Day 11

-- Trent WIlliams Has His Number Retired At Longview High School

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: