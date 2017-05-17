Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/17

Up Next
  There are no Events to display in this category.
  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.

  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!

  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!

  • Thu., May. 18, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi

  • Thu., May. 18, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!

  • Thu., May. 18, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.

  • Thu., May. 18, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!

  • Thu., May. 18, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!

  • Fri., May. 19, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/17

Posted 59 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about four Redskins players who wound up on the NFLPA Rising 50 list.

-- Tandler also writes about the team's ample options for wide receiver replacements.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about Kirk Cousins' recent comments regarding his contract situation. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team signing linebacker Nico Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley. 

-- ESPN's Bill Barnwell hands out grades for each team in the NFC East to reflect how they did in the offseason.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that both DeAngelo Hall and Junior Galette are making progress on their rehab. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes about the philosophy of new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

-- The Post's Mike Jones opens his mailbag to discuss why everyone is still so obssessed with Kirk Cousins getting a long-term contract.

-- Redskins Sign Linebacker Nico Marley

-- Players Can Already Attest To Greg Manusky's Aggressive Defense

-- PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins Offseason Workouts: Phase 2, Day 10

-- Jackie's Adventurous Life And Travel Tips

