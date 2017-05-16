Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Tue., May. 16, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.

    Listen live here.
  • Tue., May. 16, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Tue., May. 16, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Thu., May. 18, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi

    Listen live here.
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

Posted 33 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about quarterback Kirk Cousins cracking the NFL's Top 100 list on Monday.

-- Tandler also writes about the team's ample options for wide receiver replacements.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about whether Redskins fans should be concerned the team hasn't hired a general manager yet. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins could have eight new starters this season, including the team's first two draft picks.

-- Keim writes more about Samaje Perine, whose college coach calls him the total package.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redkins come in as 4-1 odds to win the NFC East. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that head coach Jay Gruden is focused solely on coaching Cousins this season, and isn't concerning himself with contract details.

-- The Post's Mike Jones writes about the team's training camp dates in Richmond, Va., this year.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Jordan Reed Checks In At No. 65 On NFL Top 100 List

-- Kirk Cousins Moves Up 15 Spots On NFL Top 100 List

-- Redskins Sign Cornerback T. Homer, Tight End M. Garner

-- Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 12th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph