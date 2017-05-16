Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about quarterback
-- Tandler also writes about the team's ample options for wide receiver replacements.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about whether Redskins fans should be concerned the team hasn't hired a general manager yet.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins could have eight new starters this season, including the team's first two draft picks.
-- Keim writes more about
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redkins come in as 4-1 odds to win the NFC East.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that head coach Jay Gruden is focused solely on coaching Cousins this season, and isn't concerning himself with contract details.
-- The Post's Mike Jones writes about the team's training camp dates in Richmond, Va., this year.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
--
-- Kirk Cousins Moves Up 15 Spots On NFL Top 100 List
-- Redskins Sign Cornerback T. Homer, Tight End M. Garner
--
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
#FeedReed.— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 16, 2017
: https://t.co/lv0PqN6PEt pic.twitter.com/ZcQNrTnThx
No. 7️⃣0️⃣.— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 16, 2017
: https://t.co/17lWtbi1ep pic.twitter.com/Mvxg3SWUKB
#Redskins QB @KirkCousins8 comes in at No. 70 on @nflnetwork's Top 100 Players of 2017 list.— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 16, 2017
: https://t.co/17lWtbzCCZ pic.twitter.com/zfDjUAGGWQ
A Look Around The League:
3x Super Bowl Champ— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 15, 2017
Super Bowl XXVIII MVP
8x Pro Bowler
18,355 Career Rushing Yards
Happy Birthday @EmmittSmith22 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/jHfSNjjea6
A little #MondayMotivation to start the week: #SoundFX: Tom Brady's Greatest Moments. pic.twitter.com/q6FDmFs82v— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 15, 2017
Happy birthday to the GOAT @raylewis.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 15, 2017
pic.twitter.com/T4L4n14iNm