Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Rich Tandler writes that there remains plenty of uncertainty when it comes to the Redskins' linebackers.
-- Finlay also writes that Doug Martin is unlikely to fix the Redskins' woeful run game.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins are looking for their own version of Kareem Hunt.
-- Keim also adds his opinion as to whether the Eagles will stay atop the NFC East next season.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that there is more to the NFL Combine than just 40-times and the minutia of evaluations.
-- The Post's Scott Allen writes about the time a former Redskins running back beat singer Darius Rucker in the Madden Bowl.
-- The Post's Mark Bullock looks at three defensive linemen the Redskins could sign to upgrade the position this offseason.
-- The Washington Post's Mark Maske writes that the risks of tagging Kirk Cousins outweight the rewards.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- 2018 Free Agency Outlook: Defensive Linemen
-- Take A Look At All Of The NFL Combine Records
-- Redskins Pass Rush Unit One Of The Best In 2017
-- Meet The Washington Redskins' Scouting Staff
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
#Redskins totaled second-most pressures of opposing QBs in the @NFL last season. #HTTR #WinFromWithin pic.twitter.com/sUJYvpFnNP— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 26, 2018
Could the #Redskins look to select another @AlabamaFTBL DL in the first round of the @NFL Draft?— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 27, 2018
More in #MockMadness: https://t.co/W4NewL4kAs pic.twitter.com/6yA3OeRvUb
"The #Redskins' underrated front seven offers a bevy of players who can get after the quarterback on a consistent basis, with Kerrigan leading the way."https://t.co/uOYwPfYwPf— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 26, 2018
A Look Around The League:
Jason Kelce: Protector of Quarterbacks and Player of Saxophones#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Sy7avPwoVI— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 26, 2018
#WakandaForever https://t.co/Df9lFWd73r— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 26, 2018
Vontae Davis agreed to terms on a one-year contract.— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) February 27, 2018
Details: https://t.co/3rrKpv3ZDC pic.twitter.com/gvurHkAubp