Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/27

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Rich Tandler writes that there remains plenty of uncertainty when it comes to the Redskins' linebackers.

-- NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay  writes that an early run on quarterbacks in the first round would benefit the Redskins.

-- Finlay also writes that Doug Martin is unlikely to fix the Redskins' woeful run game.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins are looking for their own version of Kareem Hunt.

-- Keim also adds his opinion as to whether the Eagles will stay atop the NFC East next season. 

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that there is more to the NFL Combine than just 40-times and the minutia of evaluations.

-- The Post's Scott Allen writes about the time a former Redskins running back beat singer Darius Rucker in the Madden Bowl.

-- The Post's Mark Bullock looks at three defensive linemen the Redskins could sign to upgrade the position this offseason.

-- The Washington Post's Mark Maske writes that the risks of tagging Kirk Cousins outweight the rewards.

-- 2018 Free Agency Outlook: Defensive Linemen

-- Take A Look At All Of The NFL Combine Records

-- Redskins Pass Rush Unit One Of The Best In 2017

-- Meet The Washington Redskins' Scouting Staff

