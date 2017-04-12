Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/5

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Rich Tandler answers some fan questions, including the potential for a Jordan Reed trade. 

-- Tandler also writes about the team welcoming back two previously released rookies.

-- NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay writes that beyond Kirk Cousins, four big questions remain for the Redskins. 

-- Finaly also looks at the best options in regards to the Cousins contract situation.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that as DeAngelo Hall mulls his future, he understands why the team benched him.

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins plan to finish the season strong and not shut anyone down.

-- The Washington Times' Todd Dybas writes that the Redskins have less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs now. 

-- The Washington Post's Kimberly A. Martin writes that the Redskins don't plan to shut anyone down unless injury necessitates it. 

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that for many of the Redskins' pending free agents, there's plenty on the line in the last four games. 

-- The Post's Dan Steinberg writes about the impact that losing Sean Taylor had on Clinton Portis and Santana Moss.

-- The Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Chargers

-- What We've Learned About The Redskins: Weeks 10-13

-- PHOTOS: Chargers Week Practice, Dec. 4

-- 2017 My Cause My Cleats

