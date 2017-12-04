Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, December 4, 2017.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins' medicore special teams went bad in Dallas.
-- NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay writes that effort was not the issue against the Cowboys.
-- Finaly also looks at the best options in regards to the Cousins contract situation.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at the Redskins' extremely thin chance at making the playoffs.
-- Keim also writes that even with the decreased playoff chances, the Redskins still have plenty to play for.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redskins special teams unit has been failing to make big plays.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that this year's late-season poor peformance came four weeks early, but delivered the same result.
-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that that the Redskins will evaluate whether to shut down
-- The Post's Dan Steinberg writes that Cousins didn't fire back at his critics after Thursday's loss.
