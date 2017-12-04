Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, December 4, 2017.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, December 4, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins' medicore special teams went bad in Dallas.

-- Tandler also looks at whether the franchise tag is the right move with

-- NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay writes that effort was not the issue against the Cowboys.

-- Finaly also looks at the best options in regards to the Cousins contract situation.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at the Redskins' extremely thin chance at making the playoffs.

-- Keim also writes that even with the decreased playoff chances, the Redskins still have plenty to play for.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redskins special teams unit has been failing to make big plays.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that this year's late-season poor peformance came four weeks early, but delivered the same result.

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that that the Redskins will evaluate whether to shut down Trent Williams and Jordan Reed for the rest of the season.

-- The Post's Dan Steinberg writes that Cousins didn't fire back at his critics after Thursday's loss.



Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- The Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Chargers

-- Drive Of The Game: Cousins Orchestrates Efficient Drive Capped By Doctson TD

-- Snap Counts: Redskins-Cowboys (2017 Regular Season, Week 13)

-- 2017 My Cause My Cleats

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: