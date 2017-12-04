Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Mon., Dec. 04, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST Live Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!


  • Mon., Dec. 04, 2017 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST Live The Steve Czaban Show LIVE VIDEO On ESPN 980 Tune in for a live look at ESPN 980's "The Steve Czaban" being produced at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
  • Mon., Dec. 04, 2017 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM EST Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban and Scott Linn are live on ESPN980 from 4pm - 7pm!


  • Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EST Live The Morning Blitz Al Galdi is live on ESPN980!


  • Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST Cooley & Kevin Chris Cooley and Kevin Sheehan talk Redskins football and more on ESPN980!


  • Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EST Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live on ESPN980 from 11am - 1pm!


  • Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST Live Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!


  • Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM EST Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban and Scott Linn are live on ESPN980 from 4pm - 7pm!


  • Wed., Dec. 06, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EST Live The Morning Blitz Al Galdi is live on ESPN980!


View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/4

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, December 4, 2017.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, December 4, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins' medicore special teams went bad in Dallas.

-- Tandler also looks at whether the franchise tag is the right movewith Kirk Cousins.

-- NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay writes that effort was not the issue against the Cowboys.

-- Finaly also looks at the best options in regards to the Cousins contract situation.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at the Redskins' extremely thin chance at making the playoffs.

-- Keim also writes that even with the decreased playoff chances, the Redskins still have plenty to play for.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redskins special teams unit has been failing to make big plays. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that this year's late-season poor peformance came four weeks early, but delivered the same result. 

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that that the Redskins will evaluate whether to shut down Trent Williams and Jordan Reed for the rest of the season. 

-- The Post's Dan Steinberg writes that Cousins didn't fire back at his critics after Thursday's loss.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- The Redskins Turn Their Attention To The Chargers

-- Drive Of The Game: Cousins Orchestrates Efficient Drive Capped By Doctson TD

-- Snap Counts: Redskins-Cowboys (2017 Regular Season, Week 13)

-- 2017 My Cause My Cleats

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph