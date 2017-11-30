Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/30

Posted 15 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, November 30, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Rich Tandler writes that Jamison Crowder will be key as the Redskins try to win a big game in Dallas. 

-- Tandler also writes on the injury report released before Thursday's game.

-- NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay writes that if no deal happens with Kirk Cousins, there's still another option for the Redskins.

-- Tandler also writes that it's likely that Trent Williams plays on Thursday. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Josh Norman's 2017 season might be one of his best.

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins need Crowder's impressive stretch to continue for a good chance to win.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that running back Byron Marshall is trying to make plays after Chris Thompson's injury.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that as one player after another falls to injury, Kirk Cousins has stood tall. 

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that tight end Jordan Reed will miss his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury. 

-- The Post's Jerry Brewer writes that for the positive Jay Gruden, injury setbacks haven't been as important as having the right mindset.

