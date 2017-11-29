Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 11/29

Posted 12 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins have been red hot in the red zone.

-- Tandler also notes that Samaje Perine and injuries could make or break the rest of the season. 

-- NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay writes that if no deal happens with Kirk Cousins, there's still another option for the Redskins.

-- Tandler also writes that it's likely that Trent Williams plays on Thursday. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Pete Robertson's journey from UPS to the Redskins.

-- Keim also writes that the key to stopping the Cowboys offense will be to make them frustrated.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that unsung hero Kendall Fuller provides a boost to the Redskins' secondary.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes down five storylines to follow before the Redskins-Cowboys game.

-- The Post's Kimberly A. Martin reports on the injuries the Redskins face, primarily that Trent Williams will be a game-time decision. 

-- The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about some of the custom cleats Redskins players are wearing in Thursday's game for charities of their choice.

-- With Trent Williams Hoping To Play, T. Nsekhe Be Used At Guard Again

-- PHOTOS: Cowboys Week Practice, Nov. 28

-- Power Rankings Roundup: 11/28

-- 2017 My Cause My Cleats

