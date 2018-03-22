Washington Redskins 2018 Mock Madness

Check out this compilation of what various league "experts" believe the Washington Redskins will do with the No. 13-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

A compilation from Redskins.com of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Redskins will do with the No. 13-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Check back weekly until the draft -- which is being held April 26-April 28 in Arlington, Texas -- for updates!

EXPERT: Mel Kiper Jr.; ESPN (click here for full article; must have ESPN Insider access)

SELECTION: Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Lineman, Alabama

DATE OF SELECTION: April 11, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington (March 28)

Baker Mayfield; Quarterback, Oklahoma (Jan. 18)



ANALYSIS: "Payne addresses the Redskins' biggest 2017 weakness: Run defense. He could end up at nose tackle."

EXPERT: Todd McShay; ESPN (click here for full article; must have ESPN Insider access)

SELECTION: Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington

DATE OF SELECTION: April 10, 2018



PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Mike Hughes; Cornerback, Central Florida (March 7)

Roquan Smith; Linebacker, Georgia (Feb. 6)

Derwin James; Safety, Florida State (Dec. 13, 2017)

ANALYSIS: "Vea is another physical freak who hasn't gotten a chance to show off during this postseason process because of injury. He'd fit well with last year's first-round pick, Jonathan Allen , on the defensive line."



EXPERT: Charley Casserly; NFL.com (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Vita Vea; Defensive Line, Washington



DATE OF SELECTION: April 3, 2018

ANALYSIS: "The Redskins fill their biggest need with the selection of Vea, who changes the face of the front seven on defense."

EXPERT: Daniel Jeremiah; NFL.com (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Derrius Guice; Running Back, LSU



April 17, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Marcus Davenport; Edge Rusher, Texas-San Antonio (March 7)



Baker Mayfield; Quarterback, Oklahoma (Jan. 26)

ANALYSIS: "This is a little early for Guice to be picked, but the Redskins lack a dynamic presence at RB and he would be a perfect fit in this offense."

EXPERT: Bucky Brooks; NFL.com (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Vita Vea; Defensive Line, Washington



DATE OF SELECTION: April 12, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Mike Hughes; Cornerback, Central Florida (March 19)

Josh Allen; Quarterback, Wyoming (Jan. 30)

ANALYSIS: "The Redskins' woes vs. the run -- the run defense ranked 32nd in the league last season -- could prompt the team to add an athletic run stopper to the lineup."

EXPERT: Lance Zierlein; NFL.com (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Derwin James; Safety, Florida State

DATE OF SELECTION: March 27, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington (Jan. 30)

ANALYSIS: "The Redskins could use a defensive tackle, but James has the raw talent and leadership that can help transform defenses."

EXPERT: Charles Davis; NFL.com (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Roquan Smith; Linebacker, Georgia

DATE OF SELECTION: March 22, 2018

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington (Feb. 20)

ANALYSIS: "Nothing wrong with more speed being added on defense, and Smith fits the bill. He's often favorably compared to Atlanta MLB Deion Jones due to his build, and ability to play FAST."

EXPERT: Chad Reuter; NFL.com (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington

DATE OF SELECTION: April 6, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

D.J. Moore; Wide Receiver, Maryland (March 20)

Denzel Ward; Cornerback, Ohio State (Feb. 27)

Calvin Ridley; Wide Receiver, Alabama (Feb. 6)



ANALYSIS: "The Redskins' run defense was atrocious last season, and Vea's an immovable object who can help close down running lanes."

EXPERT: Will Brinson; CBSSports (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington

DATE OF SELECTION: April 17, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Mike Hughes; Cornerback, Central Florida (April 6)

Denzel Ward; Cornerback, Ohio State (March 27)

Josh Jackson; Cornerback, Iowa (March 7)

Maurice Hurst; Defensive Line, Michigan (Feb. 27)

Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Line, Alabama (Feb. 20)

Denzel Ward; Cornerback, Ohio State (Feb. 13)



ANALYSIS: "The Redskins need to keep investing in the defensive front, despite grabbing Jonathan Allen in the first round last year. They could also go cornerback here as well. ."

EXPERT: Pete Prisco; CBSSports.com (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Denzel Ward; Cornerback, Ohio State

DATE OF SELECTION: April 5, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Tremaine Edmunds; Linebacker, Virginia Tech (March 13)

Josh Jackson; Cornerback, Iowa (March 6)

Derwin James; Safety, Florida State (Feb. 15)

ANALYSIS: "The Redskins would be getting the best cover player in this draft if they were to land Ward."

EXPERT: Chris Trapasso; CBS Sports (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Roquan Smith; Linebacker, Georgia

DATE OF SELECTION: April 16, 2018



PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Derrius Guice; Running Back, LSU (April 9)

Tremaine Edmunds; Linebacker Virginia Tech (April 2)

Minkah Fitzpatrick; Defensive Back, Alabama (March 19)

Leighton Vander Esch; Linebacker, Boise State (mock trade down to No. 17) (Feb. 9)

Derwin James; Safety, Florida State (Feb. 26)

Denzel Ward; Cornerback, Ohio State (Feb. 19)

Tremaine Edmunds; Linebacker Virginia Tech (Feb. 5)



Roquan Smith; Linebacker, Georgia (Jan. 29)

Courtland Sutton; Wide Receiver, SMU (Jan. 22)

Josh Allen; Quarterback, Wyoming (Jan. 15)

ANALYSIS: "With Zach Brown and Smith, the Redskins will have two highly athlete linebackers to rack up big tackle numbers behind one of the more underrated defensive lines in the NFC."

EXPERT: R.J. White; CBS Sports (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington

DATE OF SELECTION: April 12, 2018



PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Isaiah Wynn; Offensive Lineman, Georgia (March 29)

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington (March 21)

Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Lineman, Alabama (March 8)

Tremaine Edmunds; Linebacker, Virginia Tech (Feb. 22)



Quenton Nelson; Guard, Notre Dame (mock trade to No. 8) (Feb. 8)

Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Lineman, Alabama (Feb. 1)

Baker Mayfield, Quarterback, Oklahoma (Jan. 25)

Josh Allen; Quarterback, Wyoming (Jan. 18)

ANALYSIS: "The Redskins should be hoping Vea is available when they pick at No. 13. Ziggy Hood graded out poorly against the run last year, which is not what you want to see out of your nose tackle. Vea could replace him immediately, but he also has the skill to play defensive end in Washington's 3-4 scheme. Either way, he'd be a big addition to the team's defensive front."

EXPERT: Walter Cherepinsky; WalterFootball (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Lineman, Alabama

DATE OF SELECTION: April 18, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Minkah Fitzpatrick; Defensive Back, Alabama

Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Lineman, Alabama

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington

ANALYSIS: “The Redskins looked completely helpless trying to stop Alfred Morris in a must-win game the week after Thanksgiving. They need to bolster their defensive front, and Da'Ron Payne happens to be one of the best players available."

EXPERT: Charlie Campbell; WalterFootball (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Lineman, Alabama

DATE OF SELECTION: April 16, 2018

"I think the Redskins are hoping that Minkah Fitzpatrick or Da'Ron Payne slide to them and would be fortunate if one of them makes it to their pick. Washington could use an upgrade to the defensive line if neither of those players is available. Reuniting Payne and Jonathan Allen could be nasty for the Redskins' defense.

Payne dominated at the point of attack in 2017, stuffing runs while showcasing his freakish speed and athleticism. On the year, he totaled 53 tackles, two half-sacks, three passes batted, an interception and a touchdown reception. I heard general managers and scouts raving about Payne all season.

Scouts were already raving about Payne's potential in the preseason. He was the Crimson Tide's best defensive lineman in 2017, following Jonathan Allen's moving on to the NFL. Payne (6-2, 311) is a run plugger with a lot of potential to grow. When given the opportunity to rush the passer in 2016 and 2017, Payne was impressive, and sources have said that he helped set up sacks for numerous Alabama defenders, including Jonathan Allen, Tim Williams, Ryan Anderson and Rashaan Evans, over the past two seasons."

EXPERT: Steve Palazzolo; ProFootballFocus (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Minkah Fitzpatrick; Defensive Back, Alabama

DATE OF SELECTION: April 3, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Minkah Fitzpatrick; Defensive Back, Alabama (March 6)

James Washington; Wide Receiver, Oklahoma State (Jan. 18)

Minkah Fitzpatrick; Defensive Back, Alabama (Oct. 17, 2017)

ANALYSIS: "With the Kendall Fuller trade to the Chiefs, the Redskins have holes to shore up in the secondary. At worst, Fitzpatrick looks like a good slot corner or safety, though his size makes him an intriguing option as an outside cornerback despite playing only 13 snaps there last season. However, keeping Fitzpatrick in the slot, may be the most valuable use of his skillset and he has three strong years of grading under his belt on 2,281 career snaps."

EXPERT: Dan Kadar; SB Nation (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington

DATE OF SELECTION: April 17, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Derwin James; Safety, Florida State (April 9)

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington (April 2)

Derwin James; Safety, Florida State (March 26)

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington (March 19)

Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Lineman, Alabama (Feb. 26)

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington (Feb. 12)

Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Lineman, Alabama (Feb. 5)

Lamar Jackson; Quarterback, Louisville (Jan. 29)

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington (Jan. 22)

Derwin James; Safety, Florida State (Jan. 15)

Josh Allen; Quarterback, Wyoming (Jan. 8)

Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington (Jan. 1)

ANALYSIS: "Some picks every year just feel locked in. Last year, Gareon Conley was locked in pretty early to the Raiders and it happened. This year that pairing seems to be Vea to Washington. Don’t let Vea’s 347-pound frame fool you. He has quick feet and good movement skill for a big defensive lineman."

EXPERT: Luke Easterling; USA Today (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Denzel Ward; Cornerback, Ohio State

DATE OF SELECTION: April 9, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Derwin James; Safety, Florida State (March 26)

Denzel Ward; Cornerback, Ohio State (March 7)

Derwin James; Safety, Florida State (Feb. 12)

ANALYSIS: "In their trade to acquire veteran quarterback Alex Smith , the Redskins dealt away one of the most promising young corners in the league (Kendall Fuller), leaving a gaping hole on the roster. Ward may lack ideal size, but he makes up for it in every other area of his game, something he proved with a stellar combine workout."

EXPERT: Matt Miller; Bleacher Report (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Vita Vea; Defensive Lineman, Washington

DATE OF SELECTION: March 26, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Derwin James; Safety, Florida State (March 5)



Leighton Vander Esch; Linebacker, Boise State (Feb. 16)



Baker Mayfield; Quarterback, Oklahoma (Jan. 15)

Da'Ron Payne; Defensive Lineman, Alabama (Feb. 5)

ANALYSIS: "Washington has been aggressive this offseason in adding quarterback Alex Smith, wide receiver Paul Richardson and cornerback Orlando Scandrick to a roster that still needs a decent bit of work. At pick No. 13, we could see another running back come off the board. But after looking at last year's draft class and talking to sources, I wouldn't be surprised if they go back to the defensive line.

Vita Vea is a giant at 6'4", 347 pounds but is much more than just a big anchor in the middle of the line. Vea has movement skills, is an expert at splitting double-teams and can get into the backfield to make plays against the pass. He might be a two-and-a-half-down player, but he'll wreck things on those downs."

EXPERT: Albert Breer; MMQB (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Denzel Ward; Cornerback, Ohio State



DATE OF SELECTION: April 17, 2018

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

Marcus Davenport; Edge Rusher, Texas-San Antonio (Feb. 21)



ANALYSIS: "Lots of teams in the top 10 really like the smallish Ward, and the Redskins could use him to replace Kendall Fuller."