The Washington Redskins are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in the 13th week of the regular season, and we have the video highlights from the game.

1st Quarter: Running back Samaje Perine shows great patience on his first carry of the night and runs to the left for 15 yards to pick up a first down.

1st Quarter: Rookie linebacker benefits from a blitz call and charges through the line to sack quarterback Dak Prescott along with linebacker Preston Smith to force a punt.