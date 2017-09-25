Under The Spotlight, The Redskins Offense Finds Its Groove

After a slow start to the season, the Redskins put together a complete offensive game, running and passing the ball with equal production to earn their second victory.
Despite its uneven production over its first two games, Redskins quarterback
Sunday night, on a national stage at FedExField, Cousins and the Redskins offense confirmed his belief, beating the Oakland Raiders 27-10 and providing the blueprint for how each facet should operate in unison. The attack looked clean, efficient and had the flashes of brilliance that head coach Jay Gruden had been waiting to see erupt from his quarterback and stable of weapons.
“You can look at the yards and say obviously I like the yards and the completion percentage, but really I think there were some decisions that Kirk made that were equally as impressive: not forcing the ball, running the ball when we had a couple of bad looks, protecting the football,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “We had a third down and five and he ran it, we kicked a field goal to go up 17 – he could’ve forced it in there and made a bad decision. I think he really managed the game perfectly. He made some big-time throws, the receivers made some plays for him, so all around I was very impressed with the entire offense moving the ball.”
The scoring started early and provided a window into the rest of the night’s crisp play. Without tight end
Thompson would figure mightily into the offensive production again – he totaled 150 yards receiving and 38 yards rushing on the night – as would Davis, who caught Cousins’s second touchdown pass, a 19-yard strike that hit him in stride to extend Washington’s lead in the second quarter.
Even with its numerous setbacks – the majority of them drive-killing penalties – the offense continued to play a complete game, dominating in time of possession (the Redskins racked more than 38 minutes compared to the Raiders’ 21) and feeding off the defense’s continual quick stops. As Thompson said, “our defense, when they play that way, it makes the offense play even harder.” Perine ran the ball for 49 yards and milked the clock throughout drives while
“Any time you start fast, you know it’s up and down, plays happen, you can easily give the ball back,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “You can have a bad decision here or there and miss the read. The fact that it was a full four quarter performance – I felt that was outstanding. All offseason I was asked, ‘What are you working on, what are you trying to get better at?’ The answer was situational awareness. Not just stick to my reads, but to think about how does that read change every now and then, because the game situation is changing. I think Jay [Gruden] was talking about that – looking at last year to now. By knowing how to manage situations and making decisions based on what I am coached to do and then how the game is being played.”
There remain items to correct and improvements to be made. But this output was a sign that the pieces to the offensive puzzle are taking shape, moving from abstraction to clarity.
“This is what we want and I believe that’s what we know we’re capable of doing,” Thompson said. “So we just have to continue to get better every day in practice and then come out here and execute and Coach Gruden, I’ve said it so many times. He just called the perfect plays. He called all the right plays and the right times and it was just on us to win our matchups. I think everybody collectively did a good job today.”