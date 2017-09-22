Top 10 Quotes: Week 3, Redskins Vs. Raiders

With the team's practice prep for the Raiders complete, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented by GEICO.

10. “I want to play. Anytime my team steps on the field, I want to be out there."

- Running back Rob Kelley , on playing this Sunday





9. “Just trying to build that camaraderie amongst these guys, you know what I am saying? D.J. [Swearinger] does a great job of bringing everybody together. Just trying to get the guys to keep on working, working every day. We do a lot of drills and stuff out there on the field. Everything is so precision-like during the game that some of those things that we are trying to hit, they are coming together and they are understanding what the guys around them can do. So it’s pretty good.”

- Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky, on what he’s learned about the defense after two games





8. “Only game in town. Sunday night, at home in front of our fans, this is the game that you dream about playing Pop Warner. It’s always good no matter what, especially since that’s the team I grew up watching. We’re from south of there, so it’s always big playing against the Raiders. Anytime you have a chance to play on Sunday night, with our fans at home, it’s crazy. You want that, you dream of that. It’s exciting.”

- Linebacker Mason Foster , on playing Sunday Night Football





7. “Once you surround yourself with good people, you surround yourself with a good organization, the coaches are behind and actually believe in you and give you the opportunity, then sky’s the limit.”

- Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood , on how younger players can thrive in the NFL





“It’s always exciting to play on Sunday night. You get in the sitting room and kind of watch everybody else play. It’s a good way to let some nerves out…What it’s going to take to beat those guys is that we have to possess the ball, we got to find a way to slow down their pass-rushers, and also keep the ball out of their hands. They have a very potent offense, so we have to try to find a way to win the time of possession.”

- Left tackle Trent Williams , on playing the Raiders on Sunday night





5. You can teach technique, you can teach this and that, but they’re ability to impose their will on defenders, it really showed Sunday. We just wanted to keep our foot on the throat, not let up, not give them any kind of hope. We just wanted to keep pounding it and show everybody else that we will run the ball.

- Running back Samaje Perine , on running the ball behind the offensive line last week





4. “Chris is one of our best players and is a tremendous asset to our offense because he is so versatile. He can pass protect. He can catch the football. He can run good routes. He is a smart player. He is a good teammate. He runs the ball well. He can hit the home run. He can make people miss. There is just a lot to like and the other thing about Chris that you have to know from his story is it wasn’t like he showed up as a rookie and was an All-Pro. It took time to develop and that’s the case with so many guys in this league. I think people like to write the book on somebody pretty quickly and I think we have to understand that guys take time to develop and I think Chris is still getting better and doing things this year that he didn’t do last year. So [I am] thrilled with his growth and development and can’t wait to see where it goes from here.”

- Quarterback Kirk Cousins , on playing with Chris Thompson





3. “I am not going to stop him. Hopefully, I think it’s just going to be a group effort like it is with every great back in the NFL that you face…Marshawn might stiff arm one guy but the next two or three guys are going to come get him. It’s got to be a group effort and we’ve got to run to the football – all 11 of them on defense have got to pursue to the football with great passion.”

- Head coach Jay Gruden, on how he will stop Marshawn Lynch





2. “All of those things that I look back on, that I did wrong, it helped me become a better player. This year, I’ve just been able to kind of go back and look at that, see what went wrong and fix it now. As of late, as I’ve been more confident in what I’ve been doing and confident in my abilities, I’ve played better.”

- Running back Chris Thompson, on how he’s gotten better learning from mistakes





1. “You start seeing Kirk sometimes getting hit or you see other quarterbacks, they’re playing a great defensive line, they’re getting hit. Man, I don’t miss that. When you’re getting rid of the ball and you’ve got people jumping on you and the fans and the media. You guys jump on Kirk. I don’t miss that. I don’t. But, I don’t have problems taking the blame sometimes. I try to take the heat off them.”

- Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. , on if he misses playing quarterback

