Top 10 Quotes: Week 3, Redskins Vs. Raiders

With the team's practice prep for the Raiders complete, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented by GEICO.
10. “I want to play. Anytime my team steps on the field, I want to be out there."
- Running back
9. “Just trying to build that camaraderie amongst these guys, you know what I am saying? D.J. [Swearinger] does a great job of bringing everybody together. Just trying to get the guys to keep on working, working every day. We do a lot of drills and stuff out there on the field. Everything is so precision-like during the game that some of those things that we are trying to hit, they are coming together and they are understanding what the guys around them can do. So it’s pretty good.”
- Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky, on what he’s learned about the defense after two games
- Linebacker
7. “Once you surround yourself with good people, you surround yourself with a good organization, the coaches are behind and actually believe in you and give you the opportunity, then sky’s the limit.”
- Defensive lineman
- Left tackle
5. You can teach technique, you can teach this and that, but they’re ability to impose their will on defenders, it really showed Sunday. We just wanted to keep our foot on the throat, not let up, not give them any kind of hope. We just wanted to keep pounding it and show everybody else that we will run the ball.
- Running back
- Quarterback
3. “I am not going to stop him. Hopefully, I think it’s just going to be a group effort like it is with every great back in the NFL that you face…Marshawn might stiff arm one guy but the next two or three guys are going to come get him. It’s got to be a group effort and we’ve got to run to the football – all 11 of them on defense have got to pursue to the football with great passion.”
- Head coach Jay Gruden, on how he will stop Marshawn Lynch
2. “All of those things that I look back on, that I did wrong, it helped me become a better player. This year, I’ve just been able to kind of go back and look at that, see what went wrong and fix it now. As of late, as I’ve been more confident in what I’ve been doing and confident in my abilities, I’ve played better.”
- Running back Chris Thompson, on how he’s gotten better learning from mistakes
1. “You start seeing Kirk sometimes getting hit or you see other quarterbacks, they’re playing a great defensive line, they’re getting hit. Man, I don’t miss that. When you’re getting rid of the ball and you’ve got people jumping on you and the fans and the media. You guys jump on Kirk. I don’t miss that. I don’t. But, I don’t have problems taking the blame sometimes. I try to take the heat off them.”
- Wide receiver
Top 10 Quotes is presented by GEICO, 15 minutes can save you more than 15% on car insurance.