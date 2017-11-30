Top 10 Quotes: Week 13, Redskins Vs. Cowboys

With the team's practice prep for the Cowboys complete, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented by GEICO.

10. “I’m very optimistic, but you never count your chickens before they hatch. I’m just – I know it’s repetitive – but I’m just taking it slow, just taking it day by day, and just going from there.”

- Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen , on returning by Week 15

9. “I’m just a similar player to Chris. I’m not trying to replace him or any of the other backs that got hurt. I’m just trying to go out there and play like Byron Marshall and do what I can. I’ve always been able to catch the ball, played receiver for a little bit in college, so it’s nothing new.”

- Running back Byron Marshall, on stepping in as a third-down running back

8. “We know their backs are against the wall, just like ours, so they’re going to come out blazing and we just have to match their intensity and try to come out with a win.”

- Running back Samaje Perine , on facing the Cowboys

7. “Everybody’s got to be on the same page when you face a quarterback like Dak because he doesn’t make mistakes with the ball. A couple of games lately got away from him here and there, but that’s just not the normal guy you see back there. I think he’s going to smarter a little more with this game because they need it just as much as we do.”

- Cornerback Josh Norman , on facing Dak Prescott

6. “Having a win like we did, and just overall having fun out in the field and actually communicating like we said before. I mean that’s the biggest thing – communication between the DBs and the linebackers and then the linebackers to the defensive line. We just have to try to go through as many reps as we can during the walkthrough periods and then of course out on the field.”

- Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, on keeping players upbeat with injuries

5. “He has to carry the load since [Ezekiel Elliott] is out. He’s going to be prepared. Whether Zeke was in or not, we’ve still got to prepare. They’ve still got a great offensive line and they’ve got a very dangerous quarterback back there. We’ve got to be ready for anything and everything.”

- Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood , on Alfred Morris taking over at running back

4. “I haven’t really had to deal with anything like this in my career. I’ll usually fight through something for a couple weeks, and eventually it will heal. This one is a little different. I’m taking it week by week. When I’m allowed out there, I’m always trying to get out there and contribute to the team somehow.”

- Left tackle Trent Williams , on dealing with his knee injury

3. “They’ve put in the work. They have. And every week it’s a different game plan also, so you have to also get your veteran guys up to speed on what Dallas is doing – both offensively and defensively. So it’s a process every week. Little bit tougher when you have somebody that’s brand new – the terminology, the line calls, defensive calls, all that stuff. That takes a little bit more time. It’s been a challenge but we’re handling it.”

- Head coach Jay Gruden, on getting new players up to speed

2. “I would just hate to be told I can no longer play if I want to. I think the ability to have that freedom to say, ‘It’s my choice and the ball is in my court,’ I think that’s the dream and you never want to be told that you can’t do something that you want to do. As long as I want to be here I hope I can give myself that chance but most guys – very, very few, one percent of one percent – get to leave the game on their terms.”

- Quarterback Kirk Cousins , on how he plans to leave the game of football in the future

1. “Anytime you go on the road, you want to go in to whoever’s place, try to turn that place into your home, try to silence the crowd. You do that by playing great fundamental football as a team.”

- Safety D.J. Swearinger , on the mentality of playing on the road

