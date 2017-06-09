The Redskins And 15 Seconds of Fame To Deliver Videoboard Moments To Fans At FedExField

The Washington Redskins and 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF) have announced a partnership to provide fans at FedExField with the breakthrough social media app that delivers personal video moments to fans who appear on camera at live events.

Fans Can Now Receive In Stadium Video Clips on Their Phone to Share and Keep

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins and social media app 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF) have announced a partnership to provide fans at FedExField with their personal video moments when they appear on the stadium’s high definition videoboards.

Fans can receive the free content by visiting the Redskins mobile app using iTunes or Google Play. Once in the app, fans simply click on the FedExField tab and then select the 15SOF icon. When they appear on the in-stadium screens, their video will be sent directly to their mobile device. The clip can then be shared across social media channels.

“It’s always fun when Redskins fans see themselves, friends and family on the high definition video boards at FedExField," said Washington Redskins Executive Vice President Terry Bateman. "Now, that great in-stadium fan experience can be shared instantly on social media. We’re excited about this new technology and believe our fans will be as well.”

“Redskins fans are some of the most passionate and spirited fans in all of sports,” said Brett Joshpe, CEO of 15SOF. “We’re very excited to provide them with personal moments that they will talk about and share for the rest of their lives.”