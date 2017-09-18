Statement From The Washington Redskins

Today the Redskins have officially placed Su’a Cravens on the Reserve/Left Squad list. In accordance with the NFL Constitution and Bylaws, Su’a will not be permitted to return to the club for the remainder of the 2017 NFL season, including the postseason. We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018.