Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Statement From The Washington Redskins

Posted 14 minutes ago

Redskins Public Relations 2017 Media Guide

Today the Redskins have officially placed Su’a Cravens on the Reserve/Left Squad list. In accordance with the NFL Constitution and Bylaws, Su’a will not be permitted to return to the club for the remainder of the 2017 NFL season, including the postseason. We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018.

STATEMENT FROM THE WASHINGTON REDSKINS

“Today the Redskins have officially placed Su'a Cravens on the Reserve/Left Squad list. In accordance with the NFL Constitution and Bylaws, Su’a will not be permitted to return to the club for the remainder of the 2017 NFL season, including the postseason. We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018.”

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph