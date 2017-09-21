Up Next
News

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Hold Cardinals Scoreless

Posted 23 minutes ago

Alaina Getzenberg Contributing Writer

In today’s Rewarding Moments in Redskins history presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we begin looking back at the 1991 season week by week on its 15 year anniversary. Hopefully the Redskins can repeat some of the Week 3 magic that came in a resounding win over the Phoenix Cardinals in 1991.

The Redskins put on quite a performance for the home crowd against the Phoenix Cardinals.

Washington put points on the board in every quarter of the game, while the Cardinals walked away from RFK Stadium scoreless.

The defense led the effort for the Redskins, both by keeping the Cardinals scoreless and putting points on the board in the third quarter. A 55-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Wilber Marshall off quarterback Tom Tupa, one of three interceptions he had in the game, helped the cause.

Rushing touchdowns by running back Earnest Byner and wide receiver Ricky Sanders gave Washington the early 14-0 lead and a 28-yard pass by quarterback Mark Rypien to wide receiver Gary Clark spread the margin out to 21.

The pick six and two field goals by kicker Chip Lohmiller sealed the 34-0 victory for the Redskins in dominant fashion to continue Washington’s undefeated opening to the season, 3-0. 

