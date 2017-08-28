Redskins' Starters Get Final Tuneup Before Regular Season

The Washington Redskins on Sunday hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason Week 3 action in what is expected to be the final game action for the starters before the regular season.

Washington's starters on both side of the football played the entire first half, with Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins completing 9-of-16 passes for 100 yards while the defense settled in after surrendering an opening drive touchdown to force a few three-and-outs along with a forced fumble.

Running back Rob Kelley also had his best performance to date in the preseason, gaining 57 yards on 10 carries that was highlighted by a goal-line touchdown run.

SECOND QUARTER: Redskins 13, Bengals 14

Fifth Defensive Drive (starting at Cincinnati’s 25-yard line):

Washington's defense was on the field for the final minute of the first half but didn't allow any points.

Key Moments/Stats On Drive:

Junior Galette tallied his first preseason tackle as a member of the Redskins on the final play of the half.

Sixth Offense Drive (starting at Washington’s 29-yard line):

The Redskins’ offense once again got moving in a hurry following the three-and-out, first through a 27-yard gain on a Chris Thompson screen pass followed by a new set of downs on a neutral zone infraction by the Bengals on 3rd-and-4 from the 38-yard line.

After the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins completed a six-yard pass to Jordan Reed along with another gainer to Jamison Crowder . On 3rd-and-9, Cousins tried to find Reed in the corner of the end zone but the Pro Bowl pair was unable to hook up.

Dustin Hopkins would nail a 44-yard field goal to pull the Redskins to within one, 14-13.

Key Moments/Stats On Drive:

Cousins: 3-of-5 for 44 yards.

Fourth Defensive Drive (starting at Cincinnati’s 25-yard line):

For the second straight drive, Washington’s defense was stout on the field and forced a three-and-out.

Key Moments/Stats On Drive:

Since the opening drive touchdown by the Bengals, the Redskins have allowed just 15 yards on the last three drives along with a fumble recovery.

Fifth Offensive Drive (starting at Washington’s 25-yard line):

The Redskins got the ball moving quickly following the pick-six, as running back Rob Kelley picked up 21 yards on the first play of the drive before Washington once again got another fresh set of downs on a 12-yard reception by tight end Vernon Davis .

Despite being pushed back into a 3rd-and-11 situation later on the drive, the Redskins moved the chains off wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. ’s first catch of the day – a 17-yard gain. Pryor went up and across the middle of the field to make the tough reception.

Inside the red zone, the Redskins would once again call on Kelley on first down – a four-yard gain – before wide receiver Jamison Crowder’s first catch of the day went for 13 yards.

The Redskins worked Kelley on the goal-line before the second-year running back punched it in from one yard out on 2nd-and-goal.

Key Moments/Stats On Drive:

Kelley: six carries for 40 yards.

Washington’s 10-play, 85-yard scoring drive lasted more than six minutes.

Washington had three passing plays that went for 12 yards or more.

Fourth Offensive Drive (starting at Washington’s 39-yard line):

It looked as if the Redskins were starting to build something positive on their fourth drive of the afternoon, as Washington got a first down on a quarterback Kirk Cousins moved the chains on a third down keeper.

But drive’s momentum was stopped abruptly on a pick-six by Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in which Cousins tried to locate running back Chris Thompson before it was returned for a 62-yard touchdown.

Key Moments/Stats On Drive:

Washington picks up a first down on an eight-yard run by Cousins.

Third Defensive Drive (starting at Cincinnati’s 14-yard line):

Washington’s defense once again got off the field quickly on their third appearance of the afternoon, stopping Cincinnati for just nine yards on three plays.

Key Moments/Stats On Drive:

The Bengals tried to go with a deep pass on first down, but cornerback Bashaud Breeland remained in stride with speedster John Ross to prevent any sort of completion.

FIRST QUARTER: Redskins 3, Bengals 7

Below is a summary of Washington's opening quarter against Cincinatti. The Redskins currently trail 7-3, as they have struggled to get momentum going on the offensive side of the ball while allowing an opening touchdown drive to the Bengals.

Third Offensive Drive:

The Redskins went straight to Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed on first down for a six-yard gain before quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked on third down. Kicker Dustin Hopkins made a 51-yard field goal attempt to put the Redskins up 3-0.

Key Stats/Moments On Drive:

Reed records his first catch of the preseason for six yards.

Second Defensive Drive (starting at Cincinatti's 32-yard line):

The defense caught a break on their second drive, as rookie running back Joe Mixon fumbled the ball on a second down carry that was recovered by defensive lineman A.J. Francis .

Key Stats/Moments On Drive:

Francis is taking advantage of an opportunity with increased playing time after Phil Taylor Sr. (left quad) was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Second Offensive Drive (starting at Washington's 25-yard line):

The offense’s second drive of the game would last only three plays before Tress Way came in to punt. On second down, running back Chris Thompson tallied his first carry of the afternoon – a one-yard gain – before the drive stalled on a third down play that ended up resulting in an intentional grounding call.

Key Stats/Moments On Drive:

Tight end Jordan Reed once again appeared on third down. Reed returned from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list seven days ago after battling a toe injury.

First Defensive Drive (starting at Cincinnati's 13-yard line):

On the first two plays of the defensive unit’s debut drive, the Redskins stopped the Bengals for six rushing yards before Cincinnati got a first down a 17-yard gain by wide receiver A.J. Green.

The Bengals continued to march down the field and into Redskins territory before Jeremy Hill capped off a 15-play, 96-yard drive with a touchdown run.

Defensive lineman Phil Taylor Sr. injured his left quad on the drive and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Key Stats/Moments On Drive:

Junior Galette made his Redskins debut on the drive, returning from back-to-back seasons spent on Injured Reserve with separate torn Achilles.

First Offensive Drive (starting at Washington's 25-yard line):

For the third straight week, the Washington Redskins’ offensive unit started the game on the field. On first down, quarterback Kirk Cousins completed a five-yard pass to tight end Niles Paul before the drive ended on just three plays.

On a 3rd-and-1 play, it appeared that running back Rob Kelley had moved the chains, but the Redskins were called for a penalty before Cousins was sacked on third down.

Key Stats/Moments On Drive: