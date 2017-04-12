Redskins Sign Wide Receiver Robert Davis To The Active Roster, Claim Kyle Kalis Off Waivers

Georgia State's all-time leading receiver, Robert Davis has joined Washington's active roster from the practice squad while Kyle Kalis has been claimed off waivers.

Georgia State's all-time leading receiver, Robert Davis has joined Washington's active roster from the practice squad while Kyle Kalis has been claimed off waivers.

The Washington Redskins on Monday announced that they have signed wide receiver Robert Davis to the active roster from the practice squad and claimed guard Kyle Kalis off waivers.

In corresponding moves, the team waived linebacker Pete Robertson and defensive lineman Caraun Reid.

Davis, 22, has spent his entire rookie season to date on Washington’s practice squad after joining the team as a sixth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Georgia State.

During his four seasons at Georgia State, the 6-foot-3, 217 pounder appeared in 49 games recording 222 receptions for 3,391 – both school records – and 17 touchdown receptions. His 3,391 career receiving yards are also second most in Sun Belt Conference history behind only T.Y. Hilton.

In games against West Virginia, Alabama, Washington, Clemson, Oregon and Wisconsin, Davis recorded 23 receptions for 335 yards and three touchdowns, going against the likes of Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and other first-round talents.

Davis also was the first player in Georgia State history to earned all-conference honors on three separate occasions.

In four preseason games this year, Davis recorded six catches for 71 yards.

Davis joins Josh Doctson , Jamison Crowder , Ryan Grant , Maurice Harris and Brian Quick on the active roster on at the wide receiver position.

“He has a skill set that is very interesting,” said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden shortly after Davis’ selection. “He’s big, he’s strong and he is fast and he can catch. He was productive; I don’t know what else you want in a wide receiver so he is going to be an interesting guy to watch. He can play outside, run through arm tackles so keep an eye on him.”

Kalis, meanwhile, rejoins the Redskins after spending the beginning of the season on the practice squad. He appeared in four regular season games with two starts for the Indianapolis Colts.

Robertson, meanwhile, made his regular season debut against the New York Giants on Nov. 23, recording two tackles.