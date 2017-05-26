Redskins Sign Third-Round Pick Fabian Moreau

The Washington Redskins on Friday announced the signing of 2017 third-round pick Fabian Moreau. With his signing, the team's entire draft class has now been signed.

The Washington Redskins’ entire 10-man 2017 draft class is under contract, as the team announced on Friday that they have signed cornerback Fabian Moreau.

The UCLA product is the final member of this year’s draft selections to sign, joining the other nine selections who put pen to paper earlier this month.

Moreau was taken in the third round out of UCLA. For his career with the Bruins, Moreau appeared in 51 games, collecting 148 tackles with 26 passes defensed and three interceptions.

As a senior in 2016, Moreau started 12 games and recorded 31 tackles along with personal bests in passes defensed (12) and interceptions (two).

Entering the draft process, Moreau was projected by some to be a first-round talent and pieced together a strong performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, as he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash along with a 38-inch vertical jump and a defensive backs-best 136-inch broad jump.

But just a few weeks later when trying to showcase his skills at UCLA’s pro day, Moreau suffered a torn pectoral muscle casting doubt over his rookie season starting on time.

The injury, however, didn’t deter the Redskins from taking the skilled Moreau.

“[He’s] just really talented,” said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden the night Washington selected Moreau. “He’s an ex-running back. What I saw at the East-West Shrine Game with him in one-on-ones, you could see his change of direction, his ball skills. But speed, I think upside, are the keys to Fabian and we’re excited to get him.”

Moreau is similar to some of the Redskins’ other cornerbacks in that he likes to get physical with wide receivers, using his athleticism to his advantage.

"I'm a physical, press corner,” Moreau said. “I like to get in the receiver's face. I like to challenge them. I like to make plays, and just be that dog out there helping my team win."

While Moreau’s return date to full health has yet to be determined, the six-foot-, 206 pounder believes he’s right on track with his recovery.

“It’s just a setback,” Moreau said. “Nothing I could control but I’m rehabbing getting healthy as I can. It’s just another opportunity to prove myself. …There is nothing I can control about that, it is what it is. I’m enjoying my position. God put me in this position and I am willing to come out of it get healthy and get back on the field.”