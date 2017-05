The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed 2017 third-round pick Fabian Moreau.

ROUND (PICK) PLAYER SCHOOL

3 (81) CB Fabian Moreau UCLA

With Moreau’s signing, the Redskins now have all 10 members of their 2017 draft class under contract.