Redskins Salute And Lockheed Martin To Host Military Combine For Service Members

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – On Saturday, Dec. 2, Redskins Salute, official military club of the organization, will host active duty members and veterans at Redskins Park for an exclusive Redskins Salute Military Combine presented by Lockheed Martin. The combine will consist of a series of drills similar to the annual NFL combine in the team’s indoor training facility. The event will conclude with an “Eat like an NFL Player” lunch in the team’s dining room.

Redskins players Anthony Lanier II and Samaje Perine are scheduled to attend.*

For more information about Redskins Salute, visit www.redskinssalute.com or follow @RedskinsSalute on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Any questions regarding the Redskins Salute Military Combine should be directed to Tish Carmona of Redskins Public Relations at 703-726-7077 or carmonat@redskins.com. Media interested in attending the event should also contact Carmona.

*Player appearances are subject to change.