Redskins Running Back Samaje Perine Up For Rookie Of The Week

While it was tough sledding early for Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine in last Thursday’s 20-10 victory over the New York Giants at FedExField, the rookie would eventually tally his second consecutive 100-yard effort.

In the first half against the Giants, Perine was limited to just three yards on five carries. But in the second half, Perine balanced out an offensive attack that would score two touchdowns, as he recorded 97 rushing yards in the third and fourth quarters combined.

In total, Perine would finish the game with 100 rushing yards on the dot on 24 carries. He also recorded three receptions for 30 yards

“I think that you can see that he gets better as the game goes on so far and that’s what’s been the most impressive,” said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. “I’ve liked the fact that after his 10th carry he’s better than his first carry, and his 12th carry he’s better than his 10th carry. He just continues to get better and better, his vision has been good and his decisiveness has been outstanding.”

Over the last two weeks, Perine has become the first Redskins running back to record back-to-back 100-yard rushing games since Alfred Morris in Weeks 9-10 of the 2013. He also became the first Redskins running back to achieve this feat since Morris did so in 2012.