Redskins Place LeShun Daniels On Injured Reserve, Sign Kenny Hilliard

The Redskins have placed LeShun Daniels on injured reserve after the rookie running back fractured his hand during a drill in practice this week.

The Redskins have placed LeShun Daniels on injured reserve after the rookie running back fractured his hand during a drill in practice this week.

The Washington Redskins announced on Saturday that they have placed running back LeShun Daniels on Injured Reserve.

In a corresponding move, the team has signed running back Kenny Hilliard to the active roster.

Hilliard, 26, re-joins the Redskins after spending the majority of training camp with the team along with the entirety of the preseason.

The LSU product received four carries in the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick for the Houston Texans in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Hilliard appeared in 48 games with seven starts in his time at LSU. He rushed for 1,547 yards and 27 touchdowns, tied for eighth-most in school history.

Additionally, he tallied four 100-yard games.

Hilliard is the second running back to join the active roster in as many days, as Washington on Friday signed Dare Ogunbowale from the practice squad.

The Redskins, of course, also have 2017 fourth-round pick Samaje Perine and Kapri Bibbs on the active roster.

Perine, however, is questionable for Sunday’s game after suffering a groin injury in practice this week.