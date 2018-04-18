Redskins' Opponents For The 2018 Season Confirmed

The Redskins will face eight teams from the NFC South and AFC South along with a trip to Arizona and hosting the Green Bay Packers during the 2018 regular season.

The Redskins will face eight teams from the NFC South and AFC South along with a trip to Arizona and hosting the Green Bay Packers during the 2018 regular season.

We're just one day away from getting the entire 2018 regular season schedule for the Washington Redskins. Before the annoucement at 8 p.m., here's a chance to familiarize yourself with Washington's 2018 opponents.

The Redskins will, of course, play home-and-home series with their NFC counterparts in the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. They’ll also face the AFC South for the first time since the 2014 season.

Washington will also face the NFC South while traveling to Arizona to take on the Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Az. Additionally, the Redskins will host the Green Bay Packers for the second time in three seasons.

Here’s the 2018 season breakdown:

2018 Home Games: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

Notes about each opponent:

Home Games

Atlanta Falcons

--All-time history: Washington leads 15-9-1

--Most recent game at FedExField: Oct. 7, 2012, Falcons won 24-17

--Washington will be seeking its first victory against a Matt Ryan-led Falcons team, as the Redskins are 0-4 against the 2008 first-round pick despite intercepting him five times in those games.

Carolina Panthers

--All-time history: Washington leads 7-6

--Most recent game at FedExField: Dec. 19, 2016, Panthers won 26-15

--The Redskins opened up their all-time series with the Panthers with six consecutive victories including a 38-36 victory on Oct. 3, 1999, in which the Redskins scored 28 second quarter points.

Houston Texans

--All-time history: Series tied 2-2

--Most recent game at FedExField: Sept. 19, 2010, Texans won 30-20 in overtime

--The Redskins hosted the Texans at FedExField during Houston’s inaugural season in 2002, scoring a 26-10 victory behind nearly 250 rushing yards.

Indianapolis Colts

--All-time history: Colts lead 20-12

--Most recent game at FedExField: Oct. 17, 2010, Colts won 27-24

--In the Redskins’ last home victory over the Colts in 2002, Washington forced two Peyton Manning interceptions while holding Edgerrin James to just 33 rushing yards in a 26-21 outcome.

Green Bay Packers

--All-time history: Green Bay leads 20-15-1

--Most recent game at FedExField: Nov. 20, 2016, Redskins won 42-24

--The Redskins have won their last two regular season games against the Packers at home including an 18-point victory in 2016. Washington scored 20 fourth quarter points in that game.

New York Giants

--All-time history: New York leads 100-66-4

--Most recent game at FedExField: Nov. 23, 2017, Redskins won 20-10

Philadelphia Eagles

--All-time history: Washington leads 86-75-5

--Most recent game at FedExField: Sept. 10, 2017, Eagles won 30-17

Dallas Cowboys

--All-time history: Dallas leads 70-44-2

--Most recent game at FedExField: Oct. 29, 2017, Cowboys won 33-19

Away Games

New Orleans Saints

--All-time history: Washington leads 17-9

--Most recent game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome: Nov. 19, 2017, Saints won 34-31 in overtime

--The Redskins are 7-2 all-time at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

--All-time history: Series tied 11-11

--Most recent game at Raymond James Stadium: Sept. 30, 2012, Redskins won 24-22

--All six regular season games between the Redskins and Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium have been decided by seven points or less.

Jacksonville Jaguars

--All-time history: Redskins lead 5-1

--Most recent game at EverBank Field: Dec. 26, 201, Redskins won 20-17 in overtime

--The Redskins lone appearance at EverBank Stadium during the 2010 season ended with a game-winning 31-yard field goal by Graham Gano.

Tennessee Titans

--All-time history: Series tied 6-6

--Most recent game at Nissan Stadium: Nov. 21, 2010, Redskins won 19-16 in overtime

--The Redskins pounded the Titans in their first appearance at Tennessee’s current home stadium, cruising to a 31-14 victory behind three interceptions off Steve McNair.

Arizona Cardinals

--All-time history: Redskins lead 75-46-2

--Most recent game at University of Phoenix Stadium: Dec. 4, 2016, Cardinals won 31-26

--The 2018 matchup will mark the third time in five seasons that Washington travels to Arizona to play the Cardinals.

New York Giants

--All-time history: New York leads 100-66-4

--Most recent game at MetLife Stadium: Dec. 31, 2017, Giants won 18-10

Philadelphia Eagles

--All-time history: Washington leads 86-75-5

--Most recent game at Lincoln Financial Field: Oct. 23, 2017, Eagles won 34-24

Dallas Cowboys

--All-time history: Dallas leads 68-44-2

--Most recent game at AT&T Stadium: Nov. 30, 2017, Cowboys won 38-14