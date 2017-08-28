Redskins Find The Run-Game Spark They Needed On Sunday

Despite another slow start, the Redskins offense finally got going against the Bengals Sunday evening thanks largely to
Like the first half of the Redskins’ preseason, it took a while for the first-team offense to find a rhythm against the Bengals Sunday evening at FedExField. It didn’t acquire a first down until the fourth series and didn’t find the end zone until its fifth possession. Unsurprisingly, that’s when the run game found its legs.
Kelley bookended the drive with a one-yard touchdown run up the middle, highlighting the physical style the Redskins had been waiting to see from their leading running back. It set the tone for the rest of Washington’s 23-17 victory, its first of the preseason.
Entering the game, Kelley’s preseason body of work was minimal. He tallied just two yards on three attempts against the Ravens and nine yards on nine rushes at home versus the Packers. His stats lines and the slow starts became a recurring topic of focus throughout the practice week, something the offensive line took responsibility for and knew they wanted to fix.
“We know what we can do,” right tackle
Kelley, who finished with 57 yards on 10 attempts (the team accounted for 96 rush yards), gobbled up more yardage by consistently moving piles once running lanes clogged up, turning short gains into something more manageable on the next down. Unlike the previous two games, five times on first down Kelley ran for at least five yards.
The extra efforts had a domino effect on the entire offense, and as Cousins stated after the game, “the seas just parted.”
After the 21-yard gain, Kelley ran for five yards, opening up a play-action boot pass that Cousins completed to tight end
“It takes a lot of pressure off of our passing game and off of me, really good play design,” Cousins said. “I just thought Rob and Samaje ran really hard today. They lowered their pads and did all the could trying to fight for extra yards…[Kelley] finds a way when it’s a one-yard loss to get a two-yard gain. I think that’s the sign of a good back.”
“I think the difference for me was the offensive line,” Kelley said. “They opened up some holes. Obviously you can see they had some holes that anybody could run through out there. I think just getting back to what got me to starting running back today. Just some hard runs, pushing the pile and stuff like that.”
Because the team’s starters won’t dress for Thursday’s final preseason game, this performance had some urgency to it. With this being the final game action tune-up before the regular season, head coach Jay Gruden remains confident that the offense will have more urgency and things will begin clicking quicker.
Kelley knows the run game is vital to that happening starting on Sept. 10, when the Redskins host the Eagles to begin the regular season.
“Hopefully come out there and pick up where we left off,” he said.