Redskins Conclude Preseason Action In Tilt With Buccaneers

The Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off to close out the 2017 preseason schedule at Raymond James Stadium for the second consecutive year.

First Quarter: Redskins 3, Buccaneers 0

The Redskins’ offense was out first on Thursday evening, as quarterback Nate Sudfeld led Washington into Tampa territory on seven plays before Tress Way came out to punt.

While the Redskins were unable to put points on the board, Sudfeld was effective through the air connecting on all four of his pass attempts for 36 yards. Two of his completions went for first downs.

Rookie running back Samaje Perine carried the ball twice on the drive as well.

The defense, meanwhile, held the Buccaneers to just 18 yards on four plays. For roster battle purposes, Washington opened with Joey Mbu at nose tackle and Matt Ioannidis and A.J. Francis were at defensive end.

Washington would go up first in the game on a 53-yard field goal make by kicker Dustin Hopkins on the team’s second drive. Sudfeld continued to complete passes, as he was 3-of-5 on the drive while both Perine and Mack Brown recorded carries.

The defense was on the field for the final six plays of the quarter, a frame that ended with Washington putting Tampa Bay in a 3rd-and-15 situation.