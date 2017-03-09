Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Redskins Claim T.J. Clemmings Off Waivers

Posted 1 hour ago

Stephen Czarda Senior Writer And Content Coordinator

The Redskins have bolstered their offensive line depth with the addition of T.J. Clemmings, a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft who has started 30 games in his NFL career.

The Redskins have bolstered their offensive line depth with the addition of T.J. Clemmings, a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft who has started 30 games in his NFL career.

The Washington Redskins on Sunday announced that they have claimed tackle T.J. Clemmings off waivers.

In a corresponding move, the team moved safety Su'a Cravens from the active roster to Exempt/Left Squad list.

Clemmings, 25, joins the Redskins after spending his first two NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings where he appeared in 31 regular season games with 30 starts.

Of his 30 career NFL starts, 19 were at right tackle while 11 came at left tackle.

During his rookie season in 2015, Clemmings helped create holes for the NFL’s No. 4-ranked rushing attack that centered around Adrian Peterson, who rushed for a league-high 1,485 yards.

Clemmings was selected in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh despite not playing along the offensive line until his redshirt junior.

Prior to his move to the offensive side of the football, Clemmings was a defensive lineman alongside Aaron Donald for the Panthers.

With his addition to Washington’s active roster, the Redskins now have nine offensive linemen as he joins tackles Trent Williams, Ty Nsekhe and Morgan Moses, guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff, centers Spencer Long and Chase Roullier and rookie offensive lineman Tyler Catalina

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph