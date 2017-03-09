Redskins Claim T.J. Clemmings Off Waivers

The Redskins have bolstered their offensive line depth with the addition of T.J. Clemmings, a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft who has started 30 games in his NFL career.

The Washington Redskins on Sunday announced that they have claimed tackle T.J. Clemmings off waivers.

In a corresponding move, the team moved safety Su'a Cravens from the active roster to Exempt/Left Squad list.

Clemmings, 25, joins the Redskins after spending his first two NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings where he appeared in 31 regular season games with 30 starts.

Of his 30 career NFL starts, 19 were at right tackle while 11 came at left tackle.

During his rookie season in 2015, Clemmings helped create holes for the NFL’s No. 4-ranked rushing attack that centered around Adrian Peterson, who rushed for a league-high 1,485 yards.

Clemmings was selected in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh despite not playing along the offensive line until his redshirt junior.

Prior to his move to the offensive side of the football, Clemmings was a defensive lineman alongside Aaron Donald for the Panthers.