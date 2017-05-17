Redskins Celebrate 85th Anniversary With Establishment Of Hall Of Fans

To celebrate their 85th anniversary, the Washington Redskins have announced the establishment of their largest fan engagement program to date: The Hall of Fans.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – To celebrate their 85th anniversary, the Washington Redskins have announced the establishment of their largest fan engagement program to date: The Hall of Fans.

At the core of this program is an online community dedicated to honoring the Redskins’ biggest and most passionate supporters. By uploading a picture, story or video, fans are offered the chance to become enshrined in Redskins history and immortalized in the Hall of Fans.

“Our fans have been such a huge part of our 85-year history,” said Terry Bateman, CMO of the Washington Redskins. “We’re thankful for their support and excited to celebrate their stories by turning the camera back on them – they have been the real MVPs.”

Fans who submit their photos and videos may also see their family memories featured in a documentary film that highlights the loyalty and passion of Redskins fans over the years. A screening date for the film will be announced later this year.

“We can’t wait to see our fans stories come to life through the ‘Hall of Fame’ project,” Bateman said. “This will be the album for the team that truly is a family.”

To be considered, fans simply need to upload a story, video, or picture to www.redskins.com/allhail, or post their submission on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #AllHail.