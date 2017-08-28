Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Mon., Aug. 28, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Aug. 28, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Aug. 28, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Aug. 29, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Aug. 29, 2017 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Aug. 29, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Aug. 29, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Aug. 29, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Aug. 30, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Aug. 30, 2017 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Redskins-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

Posted 1 hour ago

Stephen Czarda Senior Writer And Content Coordinator

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' preseason Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField in Landover, Md.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' preseason Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField in Landover, Md.

“Redskins-Bengals Monday Stats Pack” is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

Team:

  • Total First Downs: 14
  • Total First Downs By Rushing: 4
  • Total First Downs By Passing: 9
    Total First Downs By Penalty: 1
  • Third Down Efficiency: 4-13 (31 percent)
  • Fourth Down Efficiency: 0-1 (0 percent)
  • Total Net Yards: 255
  • Total Rushing Yards: 96
  • Average Gain Per Rushing Play: 3.8
  • Net Yards Passing: 159
  • Gross Yards Passing: 185
  • Pass Attempts-Completions-Had Intercepted: 30-18-1
  • Kickoff Number-In End Zone-Touchbacks: 6-4-4
  • Punts Number And Average: 3-52.3
  • Had Blocked: 0
  • FGs-PATs Had Blocked: 0-0
  • Net Punting Average: 49.3
  • No. And Yards Punt Returns: 3-25
  • No. And Yards Kickoff Returns 0-0
  • No. And Yards Interception Returns 1-63
  • Penalties Number And Yards: 7-60
  • Fumbles Number And Lost: 1-1
  • Touchdowns: 2
  • Rushing Touchdowns: 1
  • Passing Touchdowns: 1
  • Kickoff Return Touchdowns: 0
  • Time Of Possession: 28:08

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph