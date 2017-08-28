Redskins-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' preseason Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField in Landover, Md.
- Total First Downs: 14
- Total First Downs By Rushing: 4
- Total First Downs By Passing: 9
Total First Downs By Penalty: 1
- Third Down Efficiency: 4-13 (31 percent)
- Fourth Down Efficiency: 0-1 (0 percent)
- Total Net Yards: 255
- Total Rushing Yards: 96
- Average Gain Per Rushing Play: 3.8
- Net Yards Passing: 159
- Gross Yards Passing: 185
- Pass Attempts-Completions-Had Intercepted: 30-18-1
- Kickoff Number-In End Zone-Touchbacks: 6-4-4
- Punts Number And Average: 3-52.3
- Had Blocked: 0
- FGs-PATs Had Blocked: 0-0
- Net Punting Average: 49.3
- No. And Yards Punt Returns: 3-25
- No. And Yards Kickoff Returns 0-0
- No. And Yards Interception Returns 1-63
- Penalties Number And Yards: 7-60
- Fumbles Number And Lost: 1-1
- Touchdowns: 2
- Rushing Touchdowns: 1
- Passing Touchdowns: 1
- Kickoff Return Touchdowns: 0
- Time Of Possession: 28:08