A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' preseason Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField in Landover, Md.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' preseason Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField in Landover, Md.

“Redskins-Bengals Monday Stats Pack” is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

Team: